Jarrett Anthoney's biggest supporter has always been his sister. When she died from a brain tumour eight years ago, he vowed to continue his love of running in her honour.
Gungahlin teen Dainere died in 2013 at only 15 after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour - or high-risk medulloblastoma - in 2009.
Since then, the dedicated brother has been raising awareness for brain tumours in children and fundraising for Dainere's Rainbow Brain Tumour Research Fund which was established in her memory, in collaboration with the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation.
Mr Anthoney will participate in the upcoming 10km Canberra Times fun run in November in continued efforts raise awareness.
He said he ran his first City2Surf in 2013 after Dainere suggested he use his talent for running to raise money to find a cure for paediatric brain tumours.
"Dainere always came to my runs when she was able to. She was always my No.1 fan cheering me on," Mr Anthoney said.
"I always enjoyed running, but now it's definitely got a bigger meaning to it. I'm running for Dainere.
"I feel that she's with me on the run. When I get three-quarters through the run and I feel like I've hit a wall I always think back to how much Dainere had to battle with her brain tumour and it inspires me."
Brain cancer is one of the most common childhood cancers, with about 120 cases diagnosed in children and adolescents each year in Australia. It causes more deaths in children than any other type of cancer.
Throughout her life, Dainere worked to raise money to find a cure, publishing two children's books with all proceeds going to charity.
Her brother published his own book, Anthony Christmas Bear, in 2019 with all proceeds going towards cancer research.
"It's important to spread the word and encourage people to take action, if you have anything to donate, donate, otherwise spread awareness to family, friends, people in the workplace, so Dainer's vision of a cure being found can be reached," Mr Anthoney said.
For the first time, the fun run will offer a 21.1km half-marathon event on top of the 10km, 5km and 2km kids' run.
Participants are able to start fundraising for the charity of their choice. The top charities being chosen at this stage include Bowel Cancer Australia, R U OK? and Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Registrations are now open for The Canberra Times Fun Run.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
