Jarrett Anthoney to raise awareness for brain cancer in fun run after sister Dainere's death

By Hannah Neale
October 9 2022 - 6:30pm
Jarrett Anthoney is running to raise awareness of brain cancer His sister Dainere died from the disease at 15. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Jarrett Anthoney's biggest supporter has always been his sister. When she died from a brain tumour eight years ago, he vowed to continue his love of running in her honour.

