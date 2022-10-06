The Canberra Times
Departments of Education, Workplace Relations to move into new 11-storey Civic office by mid-2026

Sarah Basford Canales
Brittney Levinson
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Brittney Levinson
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
The London Quarter site in Civic where an 11-storey office will be developed for federal government departments. Picture supplied

The federal government's Education and Workplace Relations departments have found a new home on London Circuit after securing a 15-year deal for a mid-2026 move.

