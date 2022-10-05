The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra GP workforce shortage 'time bomb' as ageing doctors retire, Next Practice Deakin Dr Paresh Dawda says

LT
By Lanie Tindale
October 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra is facing a health crisis "time bomb" as doctors begin to age out of work and into retirement, a GP says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.