Blacksmith Karim Haddad understands why his job is on the 2022 workers shortage list - he just doesn't think it matters.
"I was surprised that we actually get recognised, because we're so small," he said.
A new report by the federal government said one-in-three occupations nationwide had worker shortages.
This was nearly twice as many as 2021.
They said the ACT had 287 occupations with shortages and strong future demand.
This included lesser-known professions like blacksmiths, miners, farriers, gymnastic coaches, stonemasons, locksmiths and meat boners.
Healthcare and education jobs also made up a significant portion of the occupation shortages list.
The territory does not have enough midwives, registered nurses, specialists, physiotherapists, dentists or psychologists.
The government said primary and high school teachers, special needs and early childhood educators were also low in supply and high in demand.
Mr Haddad - who runs Tharwa Valley Forge - questioned how many of the less common trades were in growth industries.
"I wouldn't even call [us] an industry anymore," he said.
"We're an enthusiastic set of hobbyists; there are a few professional blacksmiths that get paid.
"We're dealing in some ways with a very old and out-of-date process. What else would be on the shortages list - saddle-makers? There's not a big call for some of this stuff."
Mr Haddad said he found it hard to employ blacksmiths because very little formal training was available.
"There aren't very many places that employ blacksmiths. There used to be the railways and heavy industry in the military," he said.
"[Most blacksmiths] don't have a lot of room for apprentices."
The federal government believes the ACT will continue to have strong demand for horse trainers and farriers, professions without enough skilled workers.
But trainers say horse racing in Canberra is dying because of high worker's compensation costs and opposition from the ACT Greens.
Trainer Keith Dryden said few horse training operations in Canberra made much money.
"At the end of the year, we don't make any money. We only do it because we love it," he said.
"The other people [we employ] have been in the racing industry for 30 years. There's no new ones that want to come in. And I understand, it's a hard job."
Mr Dryden said it was so difficult to hire permanent workers, he had considered closing his business Capital Racing Stables.
"I have 16 casuals registered on my books, and I've often every one of them a full-time job, and not one of them would take it," he said.
"Five years ago, we'd have people coming in the door saying, 'Any chance of a job'?
"It's impossible to hire anybody. Young people don't want to work, they don't want a job."
Federal Skills Minister Brendan O'Connor blamed the previous Coalition government for the growing skills shortage list.
"The previous Liberal-National government dropped the ball on supporting these opportunities," he said.
"[Labor] is focused on growing our vocational and training sector, delivering 465,000 fee-free TAFE places."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
