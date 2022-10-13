The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from Saturday October 15, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 13 2022 - 1:00am
Mark Van Veen: Edge Pool Branches, 2020. Picture courtesy of the artist

New at M16

M16 Artspace has three new exhibitions in its main galleries, along with a new work in the Chutespace mini-gallery, opening on Friday October 21 at 6pm and running until November 6. The Corner of My Eye by Mark Van Veen and David Hempenstall contains Hempenstall's intimate photographs of family life revealing his otherworldly view of reality and Van Veen's photographs showing his fascination with the reflections in cemetery headstones and memorials, how they hold images of the surrounding branches, leaves and skies, that sets one's eyes focusing beyond the polished stone surface. Canberra Art Workshop's Testamur 4 displays artworks created in or inspired by the CAW workshops, courses and art groups over an 18-month period. Erik Krebs-Schade's muse & reflect looks at a painted representation of the idea of reflecting (and musing) by artists and musicians on or in their creative practice. And Nigel Lendon's Model: Tesseract [Component 4] is in the Chutespace. See: m16artdspace.com.au.

