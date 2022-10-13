M16 Artspace has three new exhibitions in its main galleries, along with a new work in the Chutespace mini-gallery, opening on Friday October 21 at 6pm and running until November 6. The Corner of My Eye by Mark Van Veen and David Hempenstall contains Hempenstall's intimate photographs of family life revealing his otherworldly view of reality and Van Veen's photographs showing his fascination with the reflections in cemetery headstones and memorials, how they hold images of the surrounding branches, leaves and skies, that sets one's eyes focusing beyond the polished stone surface. Canberra Art Workshop's Testamur 4 displays artworks created in or inspired by the CAW workshops, courses and art groups over an 18-month period. Erik Krebs-Schade's muse & reflect looks at a painted representation of the idea of reflecting (and musing) by artists and musicians on or in their creative practice. And Nigel Lendon's Model: Tesseract [Component 4] is in the Chutespace. See: m16artdspace.com.au.
Canberra landscape photographer Scott Leggo, has had his photograph Backbone placed in the top 50 photographs worldwide for this year's Epson International Pano Awards. The awards are dedicated to the craft and art of panoramic photography and attracted more than 4000 entries from 98 countries.
Now on at Beaver Galleries are two new exhibitions by Thornton Walker and Chris Denton. Walker's The heron and the cat in the bath brings together recent oil paintings, still life watercolours and collages depicting personal intimate subjects from his immediate surroundings. Denton's mists contains prints and drawings reflecting his abiding interest in numbers, science and philosophy, distilled into the single motif of a lone tree against a veil of mist. Both run until October 29. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
Camelia Smith is embarking on a mini solo exhibition of miniature watercolours with Wren's Neat Studio Gallery of Miniature Art within Designer Po Shop Emporium; 1 Lyell Street Fyshwick until November 13. The artist says, "This collection of miniatures represents the bounty of autumn, the last flourish before the real cold weather yet to set in. All the fruit, flowers and honey are all the abundance of my own backyard." See: cameliasstudio.com.
Hugh Sheridan sings songs by Neil Diamond including Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue and I'm A Believer in this concert at the Canberra Theatre on Wednesday October 19 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Based on the hit film, this musical - with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber - follows rock star wannabe Dewey Finn who, to raise rent money, poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school to earn some quick cash. But when he discovers the students are also highly talented musicians, Dewey hatches a plan to turn the uptight students into guitar-thrashing, bass-thumping, drum-smashing rockers and enters them in the Battle of the Bands. Gungahlin College Theatre, various dates until October 22. See: stagecenta.com.
The 2021-22 fiscal year saw a record-breaking 23 local screen projects funded by Screen Canberra's CBR Screen Investment Fund. The CBR Screen Investment Fund Production Round 18 and Development Round 18 are open for applications until October 13, at 11pm. See: screencanberra.com.au.
Queanbeyan Players bring Gilbert and Sullivan's classic to The Q until October 23. See: theq.net.au.
This celebration of local artists and makers from the Queanbeyan-Palerang region is back, with the focus this weekend on Queanbeyan. See: visitqueanbeyanpalerang.com.au.
This celebration of the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber features Joey Fimmano, Jessica Di Bartolo and Dexter Villahermosa and a full live band performing numbers from the composer's most popular shows, including Cats and Les Miserables. It's on at the Q on Saturday October 15 at 2pm. See: theq.net.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
