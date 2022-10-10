The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra still the most expensive rental market despite small decline in median rents: CoreLogic report

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated October 10 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra was the only capital city to see rental values fall in the third quarter of 2022, but the marginal decline has done little to ease the pain for renters in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.