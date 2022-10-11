The real heroes of the Bali bombings are the survivors, their friends and families, many who carry visible lifelong scars from the experience. Then there were those in the middle of the explosions, who helped carry the wounded to safety, risking their own lives - they were truly heroic. All who were there have the internal invisible scars that are reopened each year around this time - they have received a lifelong sentence. So, the recent news that one of the bombers Umar Partek, a member of Al Qaida, could have his sentence reduced by half for participating in this barbaric terrorist attack has made me so angry and disgusted. I can't imagine how the victims and their families must feel. Indonesia is a beautiful place, with unique diversity and tolerance of different religions, but if the Indonesian government does not punish mass murder in an appropriate way, I fear more extremists could follow suit, as these extremists are often martyred by their communities.