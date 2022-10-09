The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

Questions over army's Land 400 Phase 3 armoured fighting vehicles

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
October 9 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanwha Redback infantry fighting vehicles, front, and Rheinmetall LYNX KF41 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, back, during LAND 400 Phase 3 user evaluation trials at Puckapunyal. Picture Defence

Lieutenant General Simon Stuart (no relation) is our army chief and it's his job to maintain and nurture that institution. His task is to ensure Australia has soldiers ready and capable of fighting a conventional war, so that's why he was in the media last week, urging the purchase of a massive fleet of new armoured vehicles, or AFVs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.