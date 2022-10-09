Vehicles need fuel and, as the Russians are finding in Ukraine at the moment, AFVs are useless unless soft-skinned tankers can get close enough to resupply it. Drones ranging across the battlefield provide intelligence that's allowed artillery to disrupt mechanised assaults and armour is, quite literally, being stopped in its tracks. This war's exposed a new military reality: if you want to fight a modern war you need drones, missiles and communications. Mechanised vehicles are just one, very expensive, part of the spear. And all this is without even considering how we would get such heavy, 45 tonne behemoths to the jungle-clad areas where we're likely to want to deploy them.