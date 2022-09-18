And that's the deal. The royals do their thing and the guards do theirs. You do get to peer in through the palace windows, however that's not where the real deals are being made and besides, the curtains are always quickly drawn when there's any danger of anything embarrassing emerging into view. So this is why we are indulging in a festival of febrile fatuousness - not because of the relevance of the monarch but rather the reverse. All our obsessing about the trappings and the parades; the funeral and the coronation; all this simply builds up to convince us that what's occurring is, somehow, and in some strange way, important. It's not, and yet this is the most invaluable service the crown can provide.