All laws are fictions that reveal more about the way we think than about reality, and these will be no different. The simple fact that the ballot results are meaningless will not change three critical issues. The first is essentially irrelevant, however it officially allows Moscow to send its reservists into Ukraine to fight. Any barracks room lawyers who try to argue that conscripts cannot be called up or sent to fight in what is, self-evidently, a war of aggression will become irrelevant. This will allow the untapping of a massive reserve of manpower.

