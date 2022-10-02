The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

Nicholas Stuart | Nuclear threat implies war in Ukraine nearing its end game

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:20pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ukrainian flag waves in a residential area heavily damaged in the village of Dolyna in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine after the withdrawal of Russian troops. Picture Shutterstock

Lyman is a smallish town in the north of Donetsk province, about the size of Goulburn. Apart from a lake and the discovery of a couple of neolithic stone sculptures, its most interesting feature is the rail link stretching along the south of the town, making it a critical communications connection for the Russian forces in Eastern Ukraine. Until this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.