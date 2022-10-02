Despite the significant Ukrainian advances, the reality is that the majority of the annexed areas remain under Russian control. Putin's call-up of untrained reservists may be desperate, however it provides a massive resource of manpower that will, eventually, restore the front and bolster his positions. And although in his broadcast speech the Russian dictator did hint at the use of nuclear weapons, he did not specifically threaten their use. What he has succeeded in doing, however, is signalling very clearly to the West what he wants. Although this is considerably more than Zelenskyy wants to concede, it is a deal that other European countries might be prepared to consider trading in return for peace. This is exactly what Putin wants - to split the alliance ranged against him before internal opposition coalesces to pull the dictator from his throne.