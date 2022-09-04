The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/2022 election
Opinion

Nic Stuart: Growth is a problem, not a solution. Is Anthony Albanese ready to address that?

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:27am, first published September 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

First the good, and how wonderful that the country came together again last week. Business and unions, the great and the good, as much of the essence of Australia that could be distilled down to 150 people. Is it any surprise Peter Dutton wasn't there? Anthony Albanese has - even if only for a brief period of time - redefined the way politics is conducted in this country and this is worth celebrating.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Federal election 2022 opinion
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.