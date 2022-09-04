Cultural change, however, is ultimately a matter of leadership. Even without any major institutional reforms, those secretaries and their deputies who know what is right could quietly insist that their staff should adhere to due process and should inform their superiors if they are being pressured to act otherwise. The public service commissioner, as statutory upholder of APS integrity, could publicly remind public servants that APS values sometimes lead officials into legitimate disagreement with ministers' advisers and he could provide general advice about how to manage such conflicts. Ministers in the new government could emphasise that their professed enthusiasm for receiving frank and fearless advice extends beyond matters of policy to issues of ministerial impropriety (and not just the impropriety of their predecessors).