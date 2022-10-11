The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Pocock backs urgent review of laws to protect 'spectacular' Murrumbidgee

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
October 11 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT senator David Pocock. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT Senator David Pocock has signalled support for a review of Snowy Hydro's management of the Upper Murrumbidgee, acknowledging concerns excessive capture of water at Tantangara Dam could be damaging the river system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.