The Canberra Times

Best of books: Post-COVID connections, an unrevealed inner life and charming reads you have to try

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 15 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the books we considered this week. Pictures supplied

What's the good of a biography that doesn't reveal much of the subject's true personality, their inner life?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.