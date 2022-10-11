The Canberra Times

ANU study finds almost 30 per cent of people infected with COVID have symptoms for longer than four weeks

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 11 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost 30 per cent of Australian adults who have had COVID-19 experienced symptoms for more than four weeks, new research has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.