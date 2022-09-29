In my role as Canberra Health Services director of resuscitation I interact with the paediatric early warning system every day. I work with a fabulous group of committed and expert clinicians - the medical emergency team - whose job it is to respond to deteriorating patients, educate staff about patient deterioration and collect and analyse huge amounts of data. I've become concerned that due to this public debate, patients and their families may not have confidence that the system is the best available option to keep them safe.