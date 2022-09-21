The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Senior clinicians disagree about Canberra Hospital early warning system, Rachel Stephen-Smith says

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
September 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said a review into the early warning system was prompted by a disagreement between senior clinicians. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Senior clinicians within Canberra Health Services have had disagreements about the paediatric early warning system but the ACT government will not commit to any changes at this stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.