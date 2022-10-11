Former National Portrait Gallery director Angus Trumble dies

Mr Trumble studied fine arts and history at the University of Melbourne, graduating in 1986. In the summer of 1987, he was an intern at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, before serving as an aide to then-governor of Victoria J. Davis McCaughey until 1991. Mr Trumble studied for a year at the Bibliotheca Hertziana in Rome in 1993, and in 1994 he won a Fulbright Scholarship for further study at the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University.