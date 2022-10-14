The Canberra Times
Bruce Lehrmann 'in a hurry to get out' of Parliament House after alleged Brittany Higgins rape, security guard says

By Blake Foden
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:32am, first published 1:10am
Parliament House, where Bruce Lehrmann, inset right, allegedly raped Brittany Higgins, inset left. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Karleen Minney

The man accused of sexually assaulting Brittany Higgins "seemed to be in a hurry to get out" of Parliament House when he left after the alleged rape, a security guard says.

