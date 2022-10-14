The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brittany Higgins 'broken, shattered' after alleged rape by Bruce Lehrmann at Parliament House

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:29am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Higgins, who alleges she was raped at Parliament House, outside court on Friday. Picture by Karleen Minney

Brittany Higgins was "broken" after her alleged rape, people close to her have told the jury tasked with determining whether a former Liberal Party colleague raped her at Parliament House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.