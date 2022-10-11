The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Victims' families 'ignored' by Andrew Barr as ACT government sticks to position on sentencing review

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated October 11 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Corney, Jeremy Hanson, Janice Seary and Tom McLuckie address the media at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Picture by Jasper Lindell

Families whose children were killed in crashes on Canberra's roads have criticised Chief Minister Andrew Barr for failing to acknowledge them during a debate in the Legislative Assembly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.