Families whose children were killed in crashes on Canberra's roads have criticised Chief Minister Andrew Barr for failing to acknowledge them during a debate in the Legislative Assembly.
The ACT government on Tuesday stuck to its position that a review of the sentencing and bail systems in the territory is unnecessary, despite coming under increasing pressure from victims' families and the opposition to commission a review.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury on Tuesday morning survived a no-confidence motion moved by the Deputy Opposition Jeremy Hanson, who sought to remove Mr Rattenbury from cabinet over his refusal to commission an independent review of the sentencing and bail systems in the territory.
Mr Barr gave a speech in support of Mr Rattenbury but did not acknowledge the families of crash victims who were in the public gallery. Other members who spoke acknowledged the presence of family members in the chamber.
Tom McLuckie - whose 20-year-old son, Matthew, was killed in a crash in May - used a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon to write of being ignored by Mr Barr.
"[Mr Barr] has never once offered his condolences, acknowledged our presence, but tried to accuse Jeremy Hanson who sponsored my petitions as trying to politicise the issue of community safety, and not being prepared to compromise," he wrote.
Mr McLuckie wrote that Mr Barr turned his back, spoke to the speaker and didn't mention the families present.
"The total disregard of our Chief Minister, and his clearly evident lack of empathy for anyone other than those who agree with him were truly shocking. This is our current leader of the territory," Mr McLuckie wrote.
"Everyone of us present felt insulted and diminished. We plebs should know our place than to question the almighty and feel his wrath."
Mr McLuckie, launched three petitions calling for sentencing guidelines for dangerous traffic offences, a review of the judiciary and a review of the territory's sentencing system that were tabled by Mr Hanson in the Assembly on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Mr Barr said the Chief Minister spoke respectfully to the no-confidence motion as required under standing orders.
"Under the standing orders, Assembly members are required to address (look at) the Speaker when speaking in the chamber," the spokeswoman said.
"The Chief Minister's speech canvassed the seriousness of the policy issues being considered, acknowledged the diversity of views held in the community and sought to find some common ground. The outcome of the subsequent debate in the Assembly was a pathway forward."
Andrew Corney, whose four-year-old son Blake was killed in 2018 in a crash on the Monaro Highway, said all three arms of government had failed his family.
"I can speak as a parent: when you've seen the inside of your son's own skull and worn his brains all over you, that's not a happy experience. And the process that we went through through the courts, the sentence administration board, correctional services - to me failed us," Mr Corney said.
Mr Corney acknowledged the "excellent" government response to findings from a coronial inquest into Blake's death, but reiterated his support for a review.
"As far as sentencing and criminal behaviour goes, not enough is being done," he said.
The government used its numbers to amend a separate motion of Mr Hanson's on Tuesday afternoon, which had called on the government to establish an independent review of the bail and sentencing systems.
Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson supported the amendments to the motion despite previously publicly backing calls for a review.
The amended motion committed the Assembly to calling on "the government to continue to engage with the community and stakeholders on areas of concern, and to progress work and potential reforms on sentencing and bail laws in an evidence-based way, including through engagement with the new Law and Sentencing Advisory Council".
Mr Rattenbury announced the establishment of the advisory council last week, which he said would be able to provide ongoing oversight of the sentencing system instead of a "point-in-time review".
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
