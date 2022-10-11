The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

WorkSafe ACT prohibition on Legislative Assembly was not legally valid, lawyers conclude

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A stop-work notice given to the Legislative Assembly was not legally valid as WorkSafe ACT does not have jurisdictional power over the territory's parliament, a top Australian barrister has concluded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.