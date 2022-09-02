The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Speaker Joy Burch still seeking advice over WorkSafe ban

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:01am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legislative Assembly Speaker Joy Burch is still seeking legal advice about a prohibition notice issued by WorkSafe ACT on committee hearings. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Speaker of the ACT Legislative Assembly is still seeking advice about whether to take legal action against WorkSafe ACT after the workplace safety watchdog slapped a prohibition notice on committee hearings and meetings at the territory's parliament.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.