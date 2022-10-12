The Canberra Times
Brittany Higgins expected to resume evidence in Bruce Lehrmann rape trial on Friday, jury told

By Blake Foden
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:15am
Brittany Higgins outside court last week, when she began giving evidence. Picture by Karleen Minney

Brittany Higgins is expected to return to the witness stand on Friday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former colleague accused of raping her at Parliament House.

