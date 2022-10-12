Brittany Higgins is expected to return to the witness stand on Friday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former colleague accused of raping her at Parliament House.
The former Liberal Party staffer spent several days testifying in the case of Bruce Lehrmann last week, when the latter's jury trial began in the ACT Supreme Court.
Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent.
He denies allegations he raped Ms Higgins on a couch in the ministerial office of their boss at the time, Senator Linda Reynolds, after what has been called "a drunken night out" in March 2019.
The court has heard Lehrmann denies any sexual activity took place with Ms Higgins.
Lehrmann's barrister, Steven Whybrow, was midway through cross-examining Ms Higgins about her claims when, on Monday, the jury was told she had become "unavailable" to continue giving evidence.
Several other witnesses have been called to testify in her absence, but a temporary non-publication order imposed by Chief Justice Lucy McCallum means their evidence cannot be reported until the conclusion of Ms Higgins' cross-examination.
On Wednesday, the judge told jurors the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold SC, had indicated Ms Higgins was expected to be back on the witness stand this Friday.
The trial continues.
MORE COVERAGE OF THE TRIAL:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.