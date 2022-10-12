Not even five months out from losing office, the federal Coalition is embarking on the fight to win back seats lost to the "teal" independents and is pitching that voters consider whether their "articulate and intelligent" new members can deliver on the economy when it matters.
It comes after Liberal moderates, including Senate leader Simon Birmingham, revolted after the party's vice-president, Teena McQueen, said members should "rejoice" that "lefties" in the party had lost their seats at the May 21 election.
The Deputy Leader of the Opposition Sussan Ley is heading on Thursday to the seat of North Sydney, which was held by Liberal moderate Trent Zimmerman but is currently held by independent Kylea Tink.
"Basic maths tells you that if the Liberal Party doesn't win seats from the independents, then we don't form a majority government - and today we take the first step in our efforts to win back the trust of the people we've lost," Ms Ley said.
The Coalition intends to make the economy the central battleground as it targets small businesses and residents in the inner city seats lost to the independents lost in May; North Sydney, Wentworth, Mackellar, Goldstein, Kooyong and Curtin.
Ms Ley has indicated she does not want to fight them over character, but wants to zero in on what she sees as a lack of performance from the new independents, particularly over tax cuts and the economy.
"Sadly they are already being badly let down by bad representation," she insists.
"These MPs did some very important work on the proposed Integrity Commission and I thank them for it, but where on earth have they been for the past week?
"These members are articulate and intelligent people but already we have seen an outright refusal to advocate strongly on the central issue facing their constituents - the strength of our economy and Labor's sneaky plan to thieve their legislated tax relief."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
