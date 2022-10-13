Full protection of native forests - by this we mean a rapid exit from native forest logging - is therefore a critical mitigation action. Australian forests are among the most carbon-dense forests in the world. Indeed, quickly wrapping up the extensive loss making and uneconomic native forest logging industry in Victoria would be the equivalent emissions saving of taking 730,000 cars off the road every year. Ceasing logging and protecting native forests in Tasmania is estimated to be an equivalent emissions saving to taking 1.1 million cars off the road every year. Empirical analyses led by economics firm Frontier Economics has clearly demonstrated that halting native forest logging in southern NSW would be by far the biggest carbon abatement project in NSW. The mitigation power of forest protected was evident in a recent study where Tasmania delivered negative emissions due to a large and rapid drop in native forest logging. Going well beyond carbon neutral will be essential if we are to limit global warming to around 1.5 degrees and avoid more dangerous climate change.