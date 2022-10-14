The Canberra Times
Brittany Higgins told police Bruce Lehrmann 'got quite handsy' before alleged rape, trial hears

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:31am, first published 1:05am
Bruce Lehrmann, left, arrives at court on Friday for his trial over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins, right. Pictures by Karleen Minney

Federal agents stationed at Parliament House have recalled Brittany Higgins describing her accused rapist being "quite handsy" with her in the hours before the alleged attack.

