Ken presents his own dilemma with changed circumstances: "This year I've been forced into a big backflip. I have too much money, poor chap, to qualify for the pension. So I live frugally, creaming enough for my needs off the top of my conservative investments - conservative because I want to maintain the principal of my 'nest egg' (ideally with some growth) in the inheritance I leave for my children. Kids, that's my promise. But this year there's been no growth for most investments, but significant growth in the CPI. My money is now moved into term deposits at around 3 per cent. I am out of shares and bonds. I am out of the negative, but I'm way behind inflation. So sorry kids: broken promise. They say, 'We'll be fine, Dad, if the egg's getting smaller that's OK.' High income earners who suffer the broken promise of a tax cut denied are the sector of the community that best understands the complexity of global economics. Like my kids, they'll take on board the 'sorry' and they'll understand."