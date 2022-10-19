The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Elvin Group push forward with 2500-dwelling Kamberra Estate, along Lyneham light rail corridor

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
October 19 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The location of the 12.5 hectares owned by the Elvin Group in Lyneham. Picture supplied

A Canberra concreting company plans to build up to 2500 dwellings on a 12.5 hectare site bordering the Federal Highway in Lyneham in the next decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.