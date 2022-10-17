The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Residents of Braddon complex evacuated after caravan fire in basement

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated October 18 2022 - 1:09am, first published October 17 2022 - 9:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owner of a caravan which caught fire underneath a large complex of new apartment blocks in Braddon has told of her shock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.