Woodblocks and glassworks contemplate the lay of the land

Creating Apart, Together unites 21 visual, fibre, and textile artists presenting their work alongside curated concept boards complemented by studio photographs by Fiona Bowring. Together, these elements provide insights into the genesis, execution and circumstances informing each artist's creative practice. In Field of Vision, Lee Leibrandt's woven tapestries reflect the connection between the natural landscape and personal experience of place, combining the traditional medium of tapestry weaving with modern design elements of mixed-media collage and mark making. Emma Pattenden's Monuments investigates and celebrates the forms found within our landscape. And in the Chutespace, Madeline Cardone's Fold series delves into architectural phenomenology and the subjective experience of space through black glass. All of these exhibitions are on until June 9. See: m16artspace.com.au.

