Woodblocks and glassworks contemplate the lay of the land

In Julian Laffan's Tree Songs, carved and painted woodblocks invite us to consider the everyday interactions that we experience with trees. The works relate to familiar locations and stories within Julian's own life. Nicole Ayliffe's Into the land explores the optical qualities of glass, through her transparent forms, creating visual effects and the illusion of space. Both exhibitions are on at Beaver Galleries until June 8. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
Creating Apart, Together unites 21 visual, fibre, and textile artists presenting their work alongside curated concept boards complemented by studio photographs by Fiona Bowring. Together, these elements provide insights into the genesis, execution and circumstances informing each artist's creative practice. In Field of Vision, Lee Leibrandt's woven tapestries reflect the connection between the natural landscape and personal experience of place, combining the traditional medium of tapestry weaving with modern design elements of mixed-media collage and mark making. Emma Pattenden's Monuments investigates and celebrates the forms found within our landscape. And in the Chutespace, Madeline Cardone's Fold series delves into architectural phenomenology and the subjective experience of space through black glass. All of these exhibitions are on until June 9. See: m16artspace.com.au.
At Suki & Hugh Gallery on Saturday May 25 at 3pm, openings drinks will be held with artist Stefan Gevers. In this exhibition, Gevers scores watercolour paper with a blade to create minute tufts of texture, Gevers incorporates this practice into the narrative of the work using repetitive lines as screens and to create viewpoints. The exhibition will run until June 23. See: sukihugh.com.au.
Artist, curator, writer and PhD student Jonathan Kimberley's new exhibition has a title that is too long to print. It features large-scale video projections, sound art, sculpture, and photography and is on at ANU School of Art & Design Gallery until May 23, various dates and times. See: soad.cass.anu.edu.au/events.
This video installation, now on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka, came out of Cab Huf's artist residency on King Island, Tasmania, last year. Through a blend of performance, video, and sculptural elements, Huf delves into the essence of material transience, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in tactile textures and fleeting sensations. It's on until June 2. See: ccasmanuka.com.au.
The Victorian State Ballet presents Beauty and the Beast, a retelling in dance of the classic story. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday May 25 at 1pm and 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
