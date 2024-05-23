The Canberra Times
Woodblocks and glassworks contemplate the lay of the land

May 23 2024 - 12:00pm
New at Beaver

Julian Laffan's Prelude I (Old Canberra House) and Nicole Ayliffe's Bohdi Leaf 1. Pictures supplied
In Julian Laffan's Tree Songs, carved and painted woodblocks invite us to consider the everyday interactions that we experience with trees. The works relate to familiar locations and stories within Julian's own life. Nicole Ayliffe's Into the land explores the optical qualities of glass, through her transparent forms, creating visual effects and the illusion of space. Both exhibitions are on at Beaver Galleries until June 8. See: beavergalleries.com.au.

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

