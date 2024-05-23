Politicians, anti-DV groups slam BBC over Kyrgios commentary gig

Nick Kyrgios' foray back into tennis commentary at Wimbledon has been met with criticism in the UK from politicians and anti-domestic violence organisations.
Kyrgios is still working himself back into playing shape after a significant wrist injury that required surgery nine months ago.
While still mounting a comeback a year after his last competitive match on tour, the Canberran has kept himself busy off the court with podcast appearances and tennis commentary gigs, but his latest media move hasn't been well received.
The BBC announced this week that the 2022 grand slam runner-up at the All England Club would join the UK national broadcaster's commentary team for their Wimbledon coverage.
Chief content officer Charlotte Moore teased that "anything could happen" with Kyrgios in the commentary booth after his seemingly successful stint for Eurosport at the Australian Open in January.
However British politician Caroline Nokes wasn't impressed with the appointment, pointing to Kyrgios' common assault charge against his former girlfriend that he ultimately received a non-conviction order for in 2023.
Kyrgios admitted to an ACT Magistrates Court that he had pushed Chiara Passari in January 2021 and pleaded guilty to the charge against him after an initial attempt to have it dismissed on mental health grounds.
"The BBC should hang its head in shame at this appointment," the MP, who is the women and equalities committee chair, told British newspaper The Telegraph.
"It's a disgrace and shows the utter contempt our national broadcaster has towards women.
"Not content with consistently underpaying their own female staff and forcing out women once they hit a certain age, they now bring a man who admitted assaulting a woman on board for Wimbledon."
Jamie Klingler, co-founder of the organisation against violence towards women, Reclaim These Streets, and Teresa Parker from UK charity Women's Aid had further doubts about Kyrgios' suitability to be a BBC commentator after past social media posts he shared from controversial figure, Andrew Tate.
"It's amazing how quickly we are willing to dismiss violence against women as long as the man perpetrating that violence is good at hitting a ball or a musical note," Klingler said.
"We are shocked to hear of the appointment of a Wimbledon pundit by the BBC who pleaded guilty to assaulting an ex-girlfriend last year," Parker added.
"Nick Kyrgios has also been publicly called out for supporting the social media content of a well-known misogynist, who has himself been arrested on violence against women charges [Tate]. We are concerned how this appointment sends out a worrying message about how seriously we as a society take violence against women.
"We know from the survivors we speak to that when perpetrators of domestic abuse are seen to continue in public life as normal, and especially given a public platform, it sends the message that domestic abuse isn't taken seriously by society.
"There are many potential Wimbledon pundits out there - why choose to employ an abuser?"
The BBC reportedly defended hiring Kyrgios to commentate at Wimbledon, saying it was content the legal case had concluded and it was satisfied with the 29-year-old's "explanation" of the incident.
Kyrgios said in a statement after the non-conviction order last year: "I was not in a good place when this took place and I reacted to a difficult situation in a way I deeply regret.
"I know it wasn't OK and I'm sincerely sorry for the hurt I caused."
In the ACT court, prosecutor Elizabeth Wren said Kyrgios had been in a "loud verbal argument" with Ms Passari outside a Kingston apartment. Kyrgios called an Uber to go home and when it arrived Ms Passari stood in the doorway. Kyrgios told her to "leave me the f--- alone" and "just f---ing piss off" before grabbing her by the waist and moving her out of the way.
Ms Passari returned to standing in the doorway, then Kyrgios pushed her by the shoulders. She fell onto the brick pavement and cried with a grazed knee.
The incident was reported to police 11 months later.
While retirement rumours have followed Kyrgios during his injury issues, he has been recently been splitting his time between Canberra and Sydney, hitting the court and gym and uploading video updates of his training to social media.
The former world No.13 has pencilled in a return later this year at the "Ultimate Tennis Showdown" event in New York in August.
Kyrgios may also delay that comeback, though, saying on a podcast that if he didn't return later this year, he'd be aiming for the "Australian Open at the start of next year".
Wimbledon's 2021 women's champion Ash Barty is also set to join Kyrgios as part of BBC's commentary team for the tournament starting July 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.