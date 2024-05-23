Politicians, anti-DV groups slam BBC over Kyrgios commentary gig

In the ACT court, prosecutor Elizabeth Wren said Kyrgios had been in a "loud verbal argument" with Ms Passari outside a Kingston apartment. Kyrgios called an Uber to go home and when it arrived Ms Passari stood in the doorway. Kyrgios told her to "leave me the f--- alone" and "just f---ing piss off" before grabbing her by the waist and moving her out of the way.