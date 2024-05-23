Buckle up and stay that way for the whole flight

Ian writes: "Both Netanyahu and his cronies and the Hamas leadership ought to be held accountable for the carnage committed in Gaza. Even though any arrest warrants issued by the ICC are probably unrealisable, their prospects will have a positive effect, I think. Surely more and more Israeli citizens, seeing this latest world condemnation of the behaviour of their country, must be thinking that maybe it's past time they got rid of their government. It must be sinking in with the US too that their reputation is being degraded by their support for what is looking increasingly like a pariah state in the world's eyes."