Canberra light rail funding announcement looms, despite ACT snubbed from $9.6bn announcement

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated October 16 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:00am
The Albanese government insists there will be infrastructure funding for the ACT in this month's federal budget. Picture by James Croucher

The ACT will get a slice of federal transport funding in this month's budget, possibly for the next stage of light rail, despite Canberra projects being overlooked in a $9.6 billion infrastructure announcement on Sunday.

