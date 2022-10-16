The ACT will get a slice of federal transport funding in this month's budget, possibly for the next stage of light rail, despite Canberra projects being overlooked in a $9.6 billion infrastructure announcement on Sunday.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has confirmed a "significant" ACT infrastructure commitment will be included in the October 25 budget, in addition to two smaller projects.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr met with Finance Minister and Labor senator Katy Gallagher on Sunday morning and was briefed on the infrastructure package.
The Canberra Times understands the package could include funding for the next stage of light rail from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park, although the Minister's office wouldn't confirm it.
The Minister has confirmed the budget will include $5 million for a cycling route in Canberra's inner-north, which Labor promised at the election. Some $17 million will also be allocated to upgrade Brindabella Road, just outside the ACT.
But the big-ticket item will be revealed in a separate announcement which is expected in the coming days.
Ms King had encouraged the ACT government to lobby the Commonwealth for extra funds for Canberra's light rail network, after describing the project as transformative for the nation's capital.
Federal Labor promised ahead of the election to deliver the $132.5 million which the previous Coalition government had allocated, but walked back a pledge Bill Shorten took to the 2019 poll to invest $200 million into the project.
The assurance from Ms King's office came after a $9.6 billion pre-budget announcement on Sunday morning revealed funding for transport projects in all states and territories - except the ACT.
The ACT's omission had the potential to cause embarrassment for federal Labor members and the ACT Labor government, given their repeated claims that the Coalition had short-changed the nation's capital on infrastructure spending during its near decade in power.
The nation's capital received just over $51 million in the Morrison's final budget, which represented just 0.28 per cent of the $17.9 billion which had been allocated across the nation.
David Pocock used the lack of infrastructure spending in the ACT as a key part of his successful campaign to unseat Liberal senator Zed Seselja.
Ahead of the federal election in May, Mr Barr said: "It is clear that we need a change in federal government for the ACT to get a fair deal on national infrastructure spending."
Mr Barr was on Sunday sounding confident that the Albanese government's first budget would deliver for the ACT.
"I have received an initial briefing on the ACT infrastructure package from Minister Gallagher this (Sunday) morning and look forward to the public announcement of a significant program of works for the territory," he told The Canberra Times.
More to come
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
