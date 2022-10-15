ACT Health is not ruling reimposing health measures if a dangerous new COVID-19 variant emerges, but future reactions are likely to centre on public messaging rather than government intervention.
Despite mandatory isolation ending on Friday, a seismic moment in Australia's fight against COVID-19, a senior member of the territory's response insists "nothing has really changed".
Roybn Walker, executive group manager of the ACT's COVID-19 response, said it was impossible to rule out public health measures returning if a new variant emerged, a realistic possibility as the northern hemisphere plunges into winter.
But Dr Walker suggested future responses were more likely to centre on messaging around mask-wearing and promoting outdoor activities.
"I think what people want us to say is that we're never going to do things again," she said.
"Can we say that we're going to lock down borders or locked down and going to strict lockdowns? No, that's not what we're envisaging."
The ACT is still requiring residents to register positive rapid antigen tests, differentiating it from NSW, where that requirement has been scrapped.
Dr Walker said that would help the territory track the spread of the virus, enabling it to respond if the situation deteroriates again.
"What we will do is monitor as the numbers of cases, the impact on our hospitals ... and then you make you make decisions based on that," she said.
Experts have criticised government messaging over the decision, which they warned implied the threat posed by COVID-19 had evaporated.
But Dr Walker said it was inevitable the virus would eventually be treated like other diseases, with increased emphasis on personal responsibility rather than government intervention.
"There are just as many people who say we are impinging on their human rights by maintaining public health directions, as those who say we should keep mandatory directions in place," Dr Walker said.
"What we're trying to do is give the appropriate messaging. You don't soldier on keep going to work when you've got symptoms of the flu.
"Clearly, everyone has learned during the pandemic that that's not acceptable."
Despite the reality of COVID-positive people knowingly circulating in the community, Dr Walker insisted "nothing has really changed".
People are still urged to stay home when sick, wear masks in densely-populated settings, while some small businesses wary of an outbreak can continue to require masks, she stressed.
"Everything we've done over the last two-and-a-half years continues," she claimed.
And with the booster rollout remaining sluggish, despite Australians queuing up en masse for their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, Dr Walker urged territorians to roll up their sleeves again.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
