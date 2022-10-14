Perhaps this new Parliament, with its climate super-majority in both houses, can be the one to break that taboo. Certainly, there is an appetite to reform how we tax our fossil fuel resources, as discussed by Greens Senator Barbara Pocock and independent MPs Zoe Daniel and Allegra Spender on the Revenue Summit's crossbench panel. There is no doubt the PRRT is broken. Gas companies, in particular, are raking in windfall profits and Australian consumers are paying the price. A windfall profits tax is an absolute no-brainer, but there hasn't been much talk of that kind of tax reform, either.

