Building a budget PC for sim racing and gaming, version 2.0

A LP (low-profile) version of the GT 1030 GPU (graphics processing unit), which can do FHD on a single screen at 60hz for the earlier sims (mostly those using DX9 graphics or below, such as rFactor, all the Simbin classics, Automobilista, Richard Burns Rallly, and Live for Speed), can be had new, posted, for under $140. Or, used LPs under 75W (so no need for power connectors that SFFs don't have) with the same or better performance (just research how they compare and check it will fit) can also stay within this budget.

