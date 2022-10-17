The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

House values fall in every Canberra suburb analysed by CoreLogic in the September quarter

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
October 17 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House values fell in every Canberra suburb analysed by CoreLogic for the September quarter, with one suburb posting a 10.5 per cent drop in the median value.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.