The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Rod Bower | While you're having lunch this Anti-Poverty Week, consider thousands going hungry

By Rod Bower
October 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
750,000 Australian children cannot take a meal for granted. Picture Shutterstock

I take lunch for granted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.