The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brittany Higgins 'doesn't know what happened', Bruce Lehrmann's barrister tells rape trial

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Higgins, left, outside court after giving evidence in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann, inset. Pictures by Karleen Minney

A barrister for the man charged with raping Brittany Higgins has accused her of being "prepared to say anything" that suits her, claiming "she doesn't know what happened".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.