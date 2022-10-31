Sometimes, after a long day, even I don't have the energy to deal with the hassle of chopping vegetables, pulling out woks and smoking out my kitchen - let alone remembering to cook rice the day before! So I published a "dump and bake" fried rice on my website - albeit with some trepidation - convinced it would be slammed as an abomination. To my total surprise, the recipe was a smash hit and had 100,000 views in 24 hours! Truth is, it's delicious - the flavour is fantastic, the rice is fluffy and moist. The most asked question I get is, "How can I add chicken to this?" Well, here's how!