The Canberra Times
Home/Video

How Nagi Maehashi turned RecipeTinEats into a global sensation

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
October 31 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If there's one thing Nagi Maehashi wants us all to do, it's to learn how to cook rice on the stove.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.