We appear to be stuck on a treadmill of trauma with no end in sight. And if it's exhausting for those of us lucky enough to watching from afar, imagine what it's like for the people caught up in the middle of it. Many are not bracing for just one flood peak but several as La Nina throws rain event after rain event at the eastern states. No wonder the Victorian Premier has pledged extra money for mental health support to help his people get through the emergency.

