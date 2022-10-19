This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
OK, I'm declaring an emergency. An emergency emergency if you like. The third anniversary of the start of Black Summer fires is looming and disaster fatigue has set in.
Watching the coverage of those poor souls sandbagging and evacuating in Victoria, Tasmania and inland NSW, it seems we haven't caught a break since floods extinguished the fires in early 2020.
Rolling from fire into flood into pandemic and now into flood again, one wonders if normal is actually a thing or some idealised notion of the past.
Dan Andrews once again delivers updates at daily press conferences. He's ditched the North Face jacket and mask of the pandemic but the same grim presence is still there. Alongside him, the State Emergency Service, the police, ADF and Bureau of Meteorology.
In NSW, in an echo of the order for visitors to leave the South Coast during the fires, part of the Murray River was declared an emergency area under the SES Act and people were told to leave and not return. Forecast after forecast tells us more dreadful weather is on the way. Volunteers in NSW have been dealing with floods since February.
In Tasmania, the PM inspects flood damage and promises federal help. Mercifully, no goofing around with mops and photo opps like his predecessor on his visit to Lismore earlier this year.
We appear to be stuck on a treadmill of trauma with no end in sight. And if it's exhausting for those of us lucky enough to watching from afar, imagine what it's like for the people caught up in the middle of it. Many are not bracing for just one flood peak but several as La Nina throws rain event after rain event at the eastern states. No wonder the Victorian Premier has pledged extra money for mental health support to help his people get through the emergency.
I'd wager the terrible weather is also sapping the morale of the rest of us, even if we're not directly affected by flooding - in much the same way the Black Summer smoke did a couple of years ago.
It's not just the grey days. Already bruised by a steadily rising cost of living, we've been warned by the Treasurer to expect more hip-pocket pain as the price of food spikes because of the floods.
Even the lawns seem malevolent these days. On those rare occasions you get a mower over them without getting it bogged, they're growing again before you've even finished. "Think you have me under control, sucker? No, you don't," they seem to whisper.
For the past couple of years, festivals and country shows were cancelled because of COVID. Now they're being cancelled because of the rain. And if they're not cancelled, getting to them is problematic because the roads have all but dissolved.
As tough as it is, though, Australia's plight is insignificant compared to other less fortunate countries.
Floods in Pakistan wiped out 1,618,742 hectares of farmland earlier this year. New crops are yet to be planted because so much of the country is still under water. The nation now faces years of food insecurity. Nigeria has seen an estimated 200,000 homes damaged or destroyed and 1.4 million people displaced by floods in recent weeks.
Is this the new normal? Let's hope not.
