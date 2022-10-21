The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

Alison Broinowski | War powers reform needs to stay on Anthony Albanese government agenda

By Alison Broinowski
October 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Edward Gough Whitlam, as prime minister, knew that he was in a sprint to the finish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.