The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra property market sees unusual spring selling season as buyers and sellers adjust to new conditions

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
October 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lynn West outside her Duffy house that sold at auction in September. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Homes are taking longer to sell and larger discounts are being offered this spring, but some Canberra sellers are still seeing strong results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.