Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash closes Athllon Drive

A motorbike and a car have collided in an early morning incident on Athllon Drive.
The driver of the motorbike has been taken to hospital in a very serious condition, according to ACT Ambulance.
The road is closed in both directions between Atkins Street and Sulwood Drive.
The crash happened at the Atkins Street and Athllon Drive roundabout.
ACT Ambulance, Fire and Rescue and police are at the scene of the accident.
Traffic is significantly affected, the public is asked to avoid the area.
