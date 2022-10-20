The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Tax cut debate erupts after Jim Chalmers' $254 billion revelation

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:35pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition treasury spokesman Angus Taylor, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and and Greens economic justice spokesman Nick McKim. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong and Keegan Carroll

The Albanese government is resisting fresh calls to scrap the stage three tax cuts after revelations the contentious plan is set to cost more than $250 billion over 10 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.