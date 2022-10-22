The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Treasurer Jim Chalmers' first budget team effort marks welcome change

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
October 22 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While Treasurer Jim Chalmers is the face of the budget, he won't take credit for all the work. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australia's greatest cricketing all-rounder Keith Miller famously skewered the exaggerated pressure of sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.