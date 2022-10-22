Canberrans have made more than 100 calls for assistance for flooding and storm damage in the past 24 hours as rain battered the territory.
Emergency services have responded to dozens of callouts after a storm cell came through Canberra's north about 6pm on Saturday evening.
Most of the reports were of minor flooding, leaking roofs and fallen trees, an Emergency Services Agency spokesman said.
Parts of Belconnen were particularly affected by the storm, including Fraser, Spence, Evatt, McKellar and Kaleen.
Canberra received 23.6 millimetres of rain between 9am and 7.20pm Saturday.
Wet conditions will continue on Sunday with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a very high chance of showers, most likely to hit in the afternoon and early evening.
Monday is also set to be a very wet day with the chance of a severe thunderstorm.
Many parts of the eastern states have been affected by heavy rain and flooding this weekend.
There is a minor to major flood warning for the Murrumbigee River at Gundagai, Narrandera, Darling Point, Carrathool, Hay and Balrandald.
Moderate flooding was occurring in these areas on Saturday but flood levels could rise on Sunday and Monday with more rainfall.
Minor flooding is likely near the Snowy River at McKillops Bridge and downstream of Basin Creek from Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, northern Victoria is in a flooding emergency with major flooding along the Murray and Goulburn Rivers.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages.
