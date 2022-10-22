The first rule was to understand who you need to appeal to - not just to come to power but also to remain in office. Truss stumbled at the first hurdle. She knew the ageing members of the Tory party would get her over the threshold of No.10. These are the sort of people she'd listened to for years over tea and biscuits, telling her what was wrong with the country, why Britain had stopped being Great, and how things needed to change. Truss drank (approximately) 14,952 cups of tea (at say, two per day for 21 years) nodding along with, agreeing with, and appealing to, these voters, the ones who would deliver her victory in the party ballot. Unfortunately for her, these are exactly the people you don't want to listen to once you reach high office.